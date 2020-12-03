Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

