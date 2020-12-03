Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

