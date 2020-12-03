Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (ENB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE: ENB) recently:

12/2/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$44.00.

11/24/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.16.

Get Enbridge Inc (ENBTO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc (ENBTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc (ENBTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.