Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Workday (WDAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2020 – Workday is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

10/14/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

10/7/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,762 shares of company stock worth $45,594,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

