Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK opened at $97.41 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allakos by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Allakos by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Allakos by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.