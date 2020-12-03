Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,331 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,485% compared to the typical volume of 652 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BlackRock by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

Shares of BLK opened at $718.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $720.51. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

