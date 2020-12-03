Investors Purchase High Volume of L.B. Foster Call Options (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,577% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

