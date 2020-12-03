Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.