Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.