iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.98% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $48,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $43.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.