Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ITRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

