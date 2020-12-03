J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $135.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

