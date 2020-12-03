Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.