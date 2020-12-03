Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,330 shares of company stock worth $7,383,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

