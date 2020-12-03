Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 79,609 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

