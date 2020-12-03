Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

EGP stock opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

