Jennifer C. Haas Sells 35,456 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $659,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 178,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $370,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

