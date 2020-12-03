Jesse Timmermans Sells 5,000 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RVLV opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 83.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 499,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

