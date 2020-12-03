JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Craig R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JMP Group stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

