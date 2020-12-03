JMP Securities Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,175,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 1,106,147 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.