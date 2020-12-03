John C. Malone Sells 16,536 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $697,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,882,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,962,343.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John C. Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, John C. Malone sold 186,588 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $7,685,559.72.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.