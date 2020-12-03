JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of JOYY worth $45,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in JOYY by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in JOYY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.