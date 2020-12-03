JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 122,314 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.04% of AutoNation worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $17,399,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $9,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after buying an additional 202,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $5,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

