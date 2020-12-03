JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 122,685 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $47,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

WIX stock opened at $251.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.75.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

