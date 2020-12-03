JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 278,834 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $48,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 47.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,979 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.70.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,475. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

