JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of CenterPoint Energy worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,948,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CNP opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

