JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $45,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

A number of analysts have commented on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hutchison China MediTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

