JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.19% of CNX Resources worth $47,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.66. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.