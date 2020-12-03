JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Ciena worth $51,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $177,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,748. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

