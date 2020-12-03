JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $45.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $45,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 228,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

