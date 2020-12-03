JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $45.40 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Whirlpool worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $183.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

