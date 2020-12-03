JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $46.13 Million Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $46,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after buying an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,472,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 234,411 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.