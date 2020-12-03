JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.11 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.46% of Gates Industrial worth $47,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.91. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

