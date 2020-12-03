JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $48.46 Million Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of AVROBIO worth $48,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AVROBIO by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 19.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 793,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVROBIO by 602.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

