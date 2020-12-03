JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.57% of Cardlytics worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,243. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

