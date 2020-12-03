JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $49,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.