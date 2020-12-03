JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.90%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.