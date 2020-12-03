JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 43,144 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $48,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $147.23 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

