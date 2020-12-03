JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.37% of eHealth worth $46,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in eHealth by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in eHealth by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in eHealth by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

