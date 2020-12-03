JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of The AES worth $46,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.