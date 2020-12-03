JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 90,792.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $46,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $221.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.69. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.