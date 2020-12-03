JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of CF Industries worth $46,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

