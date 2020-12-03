JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,232 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $50,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,447,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,982.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $217.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $218.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

