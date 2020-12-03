JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 844,763 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Farfetch worth $45,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Farfetch from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.