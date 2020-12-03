JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $47.72 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 641,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $15,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $26,640,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $4,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $1,361,000.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE BLI opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.68.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

