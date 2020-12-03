JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $52.72 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,267,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.44% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $16,176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,434,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

