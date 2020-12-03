Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.15. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

