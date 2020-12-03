Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX)

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.88 ($121.03).

ENX stock opened at €90.40 ($106.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.55 and a 200-day moving average of €93.42. Euronext N.V. has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

