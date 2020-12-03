Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,762 shares of company stock worth $45,594,651. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.