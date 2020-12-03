Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock opened at $72.58 on Thursday. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.